Horizon Investment Services LLC Purchases 3,758 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Free Report) by 45.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 168,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVOV stock opened at $97.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $951.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $78.72 and a 1 year high of $105.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.58.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

