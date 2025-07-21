Horizon Investment Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after purchasing an additional 14,584 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,448,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $284.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.80. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $223.65 and a one year high of $285.60. The company has a market capitalization of $84.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.