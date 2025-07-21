Horizon Investment Services LLC Buys New Stake in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Horizon Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nextracker by 448.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Nextracker by 27.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Nextracker by 127.2% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Fox Advisors cut shares of Nextracker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Nextracker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nextracker

In other Nextracker news, COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 5,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total transaction of $320,304.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,744,400. This represents a 3.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 83,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $4,655,183.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 195,790 shares in the company, valued at $10,907,460.90. This trade represents a 29.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,476 shares of company stock valued at $12,169,880 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nextracker Price Performance

NASDAQ:NXT opened at $60.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.25. Nextracker Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.93 and a 1-year high of $67.87.

Nextracker Company Profile

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

