Horizon Investment Services LLC Acquires New Stake in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS)

Horizon Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 13,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARIS. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Aris Water Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Aris Water Solutions by 303.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 3,062.6% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Aris Water Solutions by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Aris Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Aris Water Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:ARIS opened at $22.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.34 and a fifty-two week high of $33.95. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.15.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Aris Water Solutions had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $120.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.72 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aris Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.29%.

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

