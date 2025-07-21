Hope Bancorp (HOPE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Hope Bancorp to post earnings of $0.20 per share and revenue of $133.90 million for the quarter.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $217.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect Hope Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hope Bancorp Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $11.39 on Monday. Hope Bancorp has a one year low of $8.83 and a one year high of $14.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.63 and a 200-day moving average of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOPE. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 147.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 492,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 292,994 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 676.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 227,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 197,877 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in Hope Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 91.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 15,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 68,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

