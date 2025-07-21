Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 2,325 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,625 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $312,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 49,896 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 282,798 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 10,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,417 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $11.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of -1.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.78. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $13.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a positive return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $38.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Stefano Pessina bought 832,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,163,160.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman directly owned 145,621,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,603,288,079.79. This trade represents a 0.57% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.59.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

