Heritage Investors Management Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lowered its position in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bcwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,815,000. Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 212.8% in the 4th quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 79,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,618,000 after purchasing an additional 54,413 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 338.6% during the 1st quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 37,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after buying an additional 29,153 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 291,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,575,000 after buying an additional 20,942 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 127,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,451,000 after buying an additional 11,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DUK shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Duke Energy from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.25.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $118.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.77. Duke Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $105.20 and a 1 year high of $125.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.37.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.17. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $1.065 dividend. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.32%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

