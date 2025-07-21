Heritage Investors Management Corp Grows Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,521 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 100.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, Director Strive Masiyiwa sold 290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,336.54, for a total value of $387,596.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,362,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,563 shares of company stock valued at $223,147,201 in the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,209.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,232.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,063.17. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $587.04 and a 1 year high of $1,341.15. The company has a market cap of $514.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.52, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.59.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Phillip Securities upgraded Netflix from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Cfra Research upgraded Netflix to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,425.00 price target (up previously from $1,200.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Netflix from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,291.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.