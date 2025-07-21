Head-To-Head Survey: Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) & Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC)

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) and Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Hurco Companies and Techtronic Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hurco Companies 0 0 0 0 0.00 Techtronic Industries 0 0 0 1 4.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.4% of Hurco Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Techtronic Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Hurco Companies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hurco Companies $183.63 million 0.70 -$16.61 million ($2.99) -6.63 Techtronic Industries $14.62 billion 1.47 $1.12 billion N/A N/A

This table compares Hurco Companies and Techtronic Industries”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Techtronic Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Hurco Companies.

Dividends

Hurco Companies pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Techtronic Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Hurco Companies pays out -21.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Hurco Companies has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Techtronic Industries has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hurco Companies and Techtronic Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hurco Companies -10.58% -9.54% -7.33% Techtronic Industries N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Techtronic Industries beats Hurco Companies on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hurco Companies

Hurco Companies, Inc., an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. Its principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines. The company also provides computer control systems and related software for press brake applications. In addition, it offers machine tool components, automation integration equipment, and solutions for job shops; and software options, control upgrades, and accessories and replacement parts for its products, as well as customer service, training, and applications support services. Further, the company provides Autobend computer control systems for press brake machines. It serves independent job shops and specialized short-run production applications within large manufacturing operations, as well as precision tool, die, and mold manufacturers in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, energy, automotive/transportation, electronics, and computer industries. The company sells its products under the Hurco, Milltronics, and Takumi brands through independent agents and distributors, as well as through its direct sales and service organizations. Hurco Companies, Inc. was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

About Techtronic Industries

Techtronic Industries Company Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floorcare and cleaning products in the North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Power Equipment, and Floorcare & Cleaning Segments. It offers power tools, power tool accessories, outdoor products, and outdoor product accessories under the MILWAUKEE, EMPIRE, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, and HART brands, as well as to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers. The company also provides floorcare products and accessories under the HOOVER, DIRT DEVIL, VAX, and ORECK brands, as well as to OEM customers; and offers inspection services. It serves Do-It-Yourself /Consumer, professional, and industrial users in the home improvement, repair, maintenance, construction, and infrastructure industries. Techtronic Industries Company Limited was founded in 1985 and is based in Kwai Chung, Hong Kong.

