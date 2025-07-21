Head-To-Head Review: Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) vs. CarMax (NYSE:KMX)

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) and CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Genuine Parts and CarMax, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genuine Parts 1 4 3 2 2.60 CarMax 2 2 9 1 2.64

Genuine Parts currently has a consensus price target of $130.86, indicating a potential upside of 6.54%. CarMax has a consensus price target of $83.67, indicating a potential upside of 33.55%. Given CarMax’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CarMax is more favorable than Genuine Parts.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

78.8% of Genuine Parts shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Genuine Parts shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of CarMax shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Genuine Parts and CarMax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genuine Parts 3.60% 23.71% 5.48% CarMax 2.09% 9.11% 2.08%

Volatility and Risk

Genuine Parts has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CarMax has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Genuine Parts and CarMax”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genuine Parts $23.49 billion 0.73 $904.08 million $6.09 20.17 CarMax $26.79 billion 0.35 $500.56 million $3.62 17.31

Genuine Parts has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CarMax. CarMax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Genuine Parts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Genuine Parts beats CarMax on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals. It also distributes industrial replacement parts and related supplies, such as abrasives, adhesives, sealants and tape, bearings, chemicals, cutting tools, electrical, facility maintenance, hose and fittings, hydraulics, janitorial, mechanical power transmission, pneumatics, process pumps and equipment, safety, seals and gaskets, and tools and testing instruments, as well as maintenance, repair, and operation customers in aggregate and cement, automotive, chemical and allied products, equipment and machinery, equipment rental and leasing, fabricated metals, food and beverage, iron and steel, lumber and wood, oil and gas, pulp and paper, and rubber products. In addition, the company provides various services and repairs comprising gearbox and fluid power and process pump assembly and repair, hydraulic drive shaft repair, electrical panel assembly and repair, hose and gasket manufacture and assembly. It operates in the United States, Canada, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Portugal, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Indonesia, and Singapore. The company was incorporated in 1928 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services. The CarMax Auto Finance segment provides financing alternatives for retail customers across a range of credit spectrum and arrangements with various financial institutions. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Richmond, Virginia.

