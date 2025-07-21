Head-To-Head Review: Conrad Industries (CNRD) versus Its Peers

Profitability

This table compares Conrad Industries and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conrad Industries 4.28% 16.87% 9.38% Conrad Industries Competitors -410.20% -70.19% -13.98%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Conrad Industries and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Conrad Industries $303.41 million $11.23 million -57.79 Conrad Industries Competitors $18.81 billion $730.78 million 9.49

Conrad Industries’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Conrad Industries. Conrad Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Conrad Industries has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Conrad Industries’ rivals have a beta of 1.20, meaning that their average stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.6% of Conrad Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of shares of all “AEROSP/DEFENSE” companies are held by institutional investors. 31.5% of Conrad Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of shares of all “AEROSP/DEFENSE” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Conrad Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Conrad Industries pays out -117.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “AEROSP/DEFENSE” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 39.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Conrad Industries is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Conrad Industries beats its rivals on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

Conrad Industries Company Profile

Conrad Industries, Inc. engages in the construction, conversion, and repair of various steel and aluminum marine vessels in the United States. The company builds harbor tugs; specialty barges, such as crane, deck, ABS class, dry bulk cargo, aggregate, and well stim barges; inland tank, LPG inland tank, LPG pressure, LPG tank, and DS tank barges; and offshore support vessels, including liftboats, crew boats, offshore supply vessels, and offshore tugs, as well as other support equipment, such as deck and crane barges. It also builds inland pushboats comprising inland towboats, inland river push boats, and towboats; and ferries, which consist of passenger, and passenger and vehicle ferries. In addition, the company offers repairs and conversions, including electrical, mechanical, propulsion, and hull repairs to large-scale conversions of ships and barges; and engages in the fabrication of modular components for offshore floating production, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as drilling rigs. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Morgan City, Louisiana.

