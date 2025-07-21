Head to Head Contrast: ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK) and Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY)

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Free Report) and ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Bridgestone and ZEEKR Intelligent Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridgestone N/A N/A N/A ZEEKR Intelligent Technology -6.17% N/A -12.90%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Bridgestone and ZEEKR Intelligent Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridgestone 0 0 0 0 0.00 ZEEKR Intelligent Technology 0 0 3 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology has a consensus target price of $31.91, suggesting a potential upside of 6.20%. Given ZEEKR Intelligent Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ZEEKR Intelligent Technology is more favorable than Bridgestone.

This table compares Bridgestone and ZEEKR Intelligent Technology”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bridgestone $29.30 billion 0.94 $1.88 billion N/A N/A ZEEKR Intelligent Technology $10.40 billion 0.73 -$880.03 million ($2.91) -10.33

Bridgestone has higher revenue and earnings than ZEEKR Intelligent Technology.

Volatility and Risk

Bridgestone has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZEEKR Intelligent Technology has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bridgestone beats ZEEKR Intelligent Technology on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bridgestone

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and off-road mining vehicles, industrial and agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, and other vehicles; automotive parts; automotive maintenance and repair services; and raw materials for tires and other products. It also provides chemical products, such as belts, hoses, rubber crawlers/MT pads, resin piping systems, seismic isolation rubbers, bridge rubber bearings, and block type rubber covered chain type bridge fall prevention devices. In addition, the company offers golf balls, golf clubs, and other sporting goods; bicycles, bicycle-related goods, and others; and finance and other services. It has operations in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Russia, the Middle East, India, Africa, China, Asia, Oceania, Oceania, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1931 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About ZEEKR Intelligent Technology

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, production, commercialization, and sale of the electric vehicles and batteries. It offers battery electric passenger vehicles (BEVs) and SUVs. The company also produces and sells electric powertrain and battery packs for electric vehicles, such as motors and electric control systems; and provides automotive related research and development services. It operates in China, Europe, and internationally. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Ningbo, China. ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited operates as a subsidiary of Geely Automobile Holdings Limited.

