HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $58.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.45 million. HBT Financial had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 14.13%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS.

HBT Financial Stock Performance

HBT opened at $25.31 on Monday. HBT Financial has a 12-month low of $19.46 and a 12-month high of $26.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.74.

HBT Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 6th. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HBT Financial

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in HBT Financial stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of HBT Financial, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HBT Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000. 78.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Hovde Group raised shares of HBT Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.80.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

