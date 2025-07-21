Hazer Group Limited (ASX:HZR) Insider Buys A$29,999.94 in Stock

Hazer Group Limited (ASX:HZR – Get Free Report) insider Danielle Lee purchased 96,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.31 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of A$29,999.94 ($19,480.48).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $81.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.90.

Commercialising the production of hydrogen gas from methane with negligible carbon dioxide emissions and the co-production of a high purity graphite

