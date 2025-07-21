GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 154,326 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

GW&K Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 747,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 154,326 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.49% of Entegris worth $65,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 125.7% during the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Entegris in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Entegris in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris in the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $90.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $133.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.79.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Entegris had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $773.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 19.61%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ENTG shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Entegris from $117.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entegris has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.89.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

