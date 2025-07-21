GW&K Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ESI)

GW&K Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,555,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,330 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 1.05% of Element Solutions worth $57,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Element Solutions by 4.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 161,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Element Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $1,574,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 940.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 3.2% in the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,168,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,029,000 after buying an additional 67,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 14.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on ESI shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Element Solutions from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Element Solutions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Element Solutions from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.13.

Element Solutions Price Performance

ESI opened at $24.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Element Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.77 and a 52-week high of $29.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.25. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $593.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.73 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 11.56%. Element Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.89%.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

