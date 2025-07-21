GW&K Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR)

GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 914,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $40,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $52,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

POR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:POR opened at $40.02 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.25 and a 200 day moving average of $42.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.56. Portland General Electric Company has a 1-year low of $39.55 and a 1-year high of $49.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $928.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Portland General Electric Company will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.94%.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

