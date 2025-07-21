GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $56.56 Million Stock Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 511,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,726 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $56,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NBIX opened at $132.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.75, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.26. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.23 and a 12 month high of $157.98.

Insider Transactions at Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $572.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Jude Onyia sold 59,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total value of $7,803,986.74. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 18,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,982.94. This trade represents a 76.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $61,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 4,730 shares in the company, valued at $638,550. This represents a 8.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,251 shares of company stock worth $14,978,602. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on NBIX. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $154.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.87.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

