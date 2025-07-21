GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $43.53 Million Stake in Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC)

GW&K Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 262,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,556 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $43,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCPC. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Balchem by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Balchem by 534.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Balchem by 34.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Balchem by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BCPC. HC Wainwright set a $180.00 price objective on Balchem and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen cut Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st.

Balchem Price Performance

BCPC stock opened at $152.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.44. Balchem Corporation has a 52-week low of $145.70 and a 52-week high of $186.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.67.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.03). Balchem had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $250.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Balchem Corporation will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

