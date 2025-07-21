GW&K Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,618 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $47,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Natera by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after buying an additional 11,999 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Natera in the fourth quarter worth approximately $878,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Natera during the 4th quarter valued at $3,768,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Natera by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,717,000 after purchasing an additional 20,260 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natera Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $138.90 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.49 and a beta of 1.73. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.14 and a 12-month high of $183.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.09. Natera had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $501.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NTRA. Barclays boosted their price objective on Natera from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on Natera from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Natera from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.63.

Insider Activity

In other Natera news, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $471,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 133,205 shares in the company, valued at $20,922,509.35. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.10, for a total value of $1,047,698.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 185,182 shares in the company, valued at $27,795,818.20. This represents a 3.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,655 shares of company stock valued at $7,964,464 in the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Natera Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

