GW&K Investment Management LLC Buys 176,091 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,382,441 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,091 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.48% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $45,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6,931.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,125 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of SUPN opened at $32.34 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.41 and a 200-day moving average of $33.62. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.05 and a 52 week high of $40.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 0.70.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.