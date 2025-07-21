GW&K Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,620 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 323,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the quarter. Piper Sandler Companies accounts for about 0.7% of GW&K Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $80,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 80.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 5.8% during the first quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 174.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 16.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 250,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,041,000 after purchasing an additional 35,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Piper Sandler Companies Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:PIPR opened at $312.64 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.48. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52 week low of $202.91 and a 52 week high of $351.80.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $357.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.99 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 18.32%. Piper Sandler Companies’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Piper Sandler Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $339.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Monday, May 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PIPR

About Piper Sandler Companies

(Free Report)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.