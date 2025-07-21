GW&K Investment Management LLC Acquires 242,333 Shares of Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM)

GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,377,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242,333 shares during the period. Insmed comprises 1.0% of GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Insmed worth $105,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Insmed by 4.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 75,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,743,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Insmed during the 1st quarter worth about $975,000. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Insmed by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 53,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after buying an additional 17,693 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Insmed by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Insmed from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Insmed to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Insmed from $90.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Insmed from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Insmed from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.47.

In other Insmed news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 9,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total value of $649,789.75. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 86,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,669,440.12. This trade represents a 10.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 57,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total transaction of $5,148,105.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 103,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,216,077.44. This trade represents a 35.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 548,197 shares of company stock valued at $49,124,834. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ INSM opened at $102.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.38. The stock has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 0.90. Insmed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.40 and a twelve month high of $106.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.63.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.06). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 446.98% and a negative net margin of 265.93%. The firm had revenue of $92.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.06) earnings per share. Insmed’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Insmed, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

