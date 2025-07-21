Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico (NYSE:PAC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Sunday.

PAC has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PAC

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PAC opened at $226.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $228.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.35. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.09. Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico has a 1 year low of $146.62 and a 1 year high of $241.62.

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $541.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.93 million. Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 37.67%. On average, research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a $4.3222 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.87. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico’s payout ratio is currently 40.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 8,020.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 11.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.