Grocery Stocks To Keep An Eye On – July 19th

Costco Wholesale, PepsiCo, and Berkshire Hathaway are the three Grocery stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Grocery stocks are equity shares in publicly traded supermarket and grocery‐store chains. They fall under the consumer staples sector, which tends to offer more stable revenues and dividend payouts because people consistently need food and household essentials. Their performance is driven by factors such as input and supply‐chain costs, pricing pressures, and shifts in consumer shopping habits. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Grocery stocks within the last several days.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $2.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $950.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,110,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,122. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $998.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $982.67. The company has a market capitalization of $421.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.02. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $793.00 and a one year high of $1,078.24.

PepsiCo (PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $143.24. 13,738,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,231,964. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.45. PepsiCo has a 1 year low of $127.60 and a 1 year high of $180.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.18.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE:BRK.B traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $473.89. 3,997,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,417,866. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $491.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $494.67. The company has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.83. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12-month low of $406.11 and a 12-month high of $542.07.

