Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) Shares Sold by Aire Advisors LLC

Aire Advisors LLC cut its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Free Report) by 42.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,619 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 587,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,586,000 after purchasing an additional 18,623 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 12,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $12,063,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 0.6%

NYSEARCA:GSSC opened at $69.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $590.75 million, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.26. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $54.91 and a 12-month high of $77.00.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks. The index equally weights four factor-based sub-indices: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. GSSC was launched on Jun 28, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.