Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Genmab A/S from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

Genmab A/S Stock Performance

Shares of GMAB stock opened at $21.88 on Friday. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $17.24 and a 52-week high of $28.56. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.18 and its 200-day moving average is $20.78.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 35.11%. The firm had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genmab A/S

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 5,710,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895,179 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $41,740,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $33,804,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 168.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,653,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,509,000 after buying an additional 1,038,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,706,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,612,000 after buying an additional 938,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

About Genmab A/S

(Get Free Report)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

