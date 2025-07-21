Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) Major Shareholder Sells $601,480.34 in Stock

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 51,718 shares of Garrett Motion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $601,480.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 22,931,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,688,367.36. The trade was a 0.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 18th, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 1,172 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $13,782.72.

On Thursday, July 17th, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 24,033 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $284,070.06.

On Thursday, July 10th, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 150,896 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $1,735,304.00.

On Monday, July 7th, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 300,000 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $3,330,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 2nd, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 51,865 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $570,515.00.

On Friday, June 27th, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 1,196,526 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $12,515,661.96.

On Monday, May 5th, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 155,000 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $1,743,750.00.

Garrett Motion Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of GTX stock opened at $11.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.01. Garrett Motion Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $12.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.81.

Garrett Motion Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Garrett Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.60%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Garrett Motion in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Garrett Motion in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Garrett Motion in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gates Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Garrett Motion during the fourth quarter worth $40,068,000. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,164,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,460 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Garrett Motion in the first quarter valued at $12,945,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Garrett Motion during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,147,000. Finally, Prevatt Capital Ltd increased its stake in Garrett Motion by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Prevatt Capital Ltd now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,348,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

