Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) Major Shareholder Sells $284,070.06 in Stock

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 24,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $284,070.06. Following the transaction, the insider owned 22,907,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,761,200.98. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 18th, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 1,172 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $13,782.72.

On Wednesday, July 16th, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 51,718 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $601,480.34.

On Thursday, July 10th, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 150,896 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $1,735,304.00.

On Monday, July 7th, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 300,000 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $3,330,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 2nd, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 51,865 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $570,515.00.

On Friday, June 27th, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 1,196,526 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $12,515,661.96.

On Monday, May 5th, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 155,000 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $1,743,750.00.

GTX opened at $11.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.01. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $12.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Garrett Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.60%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GTX. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Garrett Motion in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Garrett Motion in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Garrett Motion in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in Garrett Motion during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Garrett Motion by 180.3% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 185.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

