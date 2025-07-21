Galp Energia SGPS (GLPEY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Galp Energia SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. Analysts expect Galp Energia SGPS to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter.

Galp Energia SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Galp Energia SGPS had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 4.83%. On average, analysts expect Galp Energia SGPS to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Galp Energia SGPS alerts:

Galp Energia SGPS Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of GLPEY stock opened at $9.15 on Monday. Galp Energia SGPS has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.30.

Galp Energia SGPS Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were paid a $0.0978 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Galp Energia SGPS’s payout ratio is 18.09%.

GLPEY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra Research raised Galp Energia SGPS to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Galp Energia SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised Galp Energia SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Galp Energia SGPS presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GLPEY

Galp Energia SGPS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, Namibia, and Angola.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Galp Energia SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galp Energia SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.