Gallacher Capital Management LLC Sells 2,019 Shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF comprises about 1.9% of Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JQUA. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,726,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,412,000 after acquiring an additional 187,110 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 171,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,332,000 after buying an additional 16,844 shares during the period. Florida Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 6,907 shares during the period. Finally, Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000.

NYSEARCA:JQUA opened at $60.20 on Monday. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $49.25 and a 1-year high of $60.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.92.

About JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

