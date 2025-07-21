Gallacher Capital Management LLC Invests $691,000 in Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KFY. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International in the fourth quarter valued at about $685,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Korn/Ferry International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Korn/Ferry International during the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Korn/Ferry International by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Korn/Ferry International by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,223,000 after acquiring an additional 14,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Korn/Ferry International alerts:

Korn/Ferry International Price Performance

KFY opened at $73.97 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Korn/Ferry International has a 1 year low of $59.23 and a 1 year high of $80.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.42.

Korn/Ferry International Announces Dividend

Korn/Ferry International ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 18th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. Korn/Ferry International had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $712.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Korn/Ferry International will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Korn/Ferry International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KFY has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Korn/Ferry International from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Korn/Ferry International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Korn/Ferry International from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KFY

Korn/Ferry International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Korn/Ferry International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn/Ferry International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.