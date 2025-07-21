Gallacher Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Free Report) by 223.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,101 shares during the quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gen Digital were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gen Digital by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,972,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,880,000 after buying an additional 736,809 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Gen Digital by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,769,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,499,000 after acquiring an additional 682,530 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Gen Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,367,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gen Digital by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,006,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,722,000 after acquiring an additional 450,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Gen Digital by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 1,454,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,605,000 after acquiring an additional 417,206 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GEN opened at $30.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Gen Digital Inc. has a one year low of $22.74 and a one year high of $31.72.

Gen Digital ( NASDAQ:GEN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.48 million. Gen Digital had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 59.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Gen Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GEN. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Gen Digital from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Gen Digital in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Gen Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Gen Digital in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Gen Digital from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

In other Gen Digital news, Director Nora Denzel sold 31,646 shares of Gen Digital stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $910,138.96. Following the transaction, the director owned 34,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,573.60. This trade represents a 47.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.

