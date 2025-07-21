Gail Boudreaux Buys 8,500 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Stock

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) CEO Gail Boudreaux acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $286.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,438,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 151,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,333,678.80. The trade was a 5.96% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

NYSE:ELV opened at $276.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $62.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.60. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $276.41 and a fifty-two week high of $567.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $371.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $396.02.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.30 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.26 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.11%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ELV shares. Leerink Partnrs lowered Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $484.00 target price (down previously from $555.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $529.00 target price (down previously from $625.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elevance Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,135,014,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,355,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,947 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $789,943,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 81,726.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,474,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 6,817.8% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 908,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,254,000 after purchasing an additional 895,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

