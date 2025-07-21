Gail Boudreaux Buys 8,500 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Stock

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) CEO Gail Boudreaux acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $286.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,438,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 151,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,333,678.80. The trade was a 5.96% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Elevance Health Stock Performance
NYSE:ELV opened at $276.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $62.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.60. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $276.41 and a fifty-two week high of $567.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $371.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $396.02.
Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.30 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.26 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have issued reports on ELV shares. Leerink Partnrs lowered Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $484.00 target price (down previously from $555.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $529.00 target price (down previously from $625.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.93.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elevance Health
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,135,014,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,355,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,947 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $789,943,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 81,726.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,474,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 6,817.8% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 908,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,254,000 after purchasing an additional 895,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.
About Elevance Health
Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.
