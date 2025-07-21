FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,431 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.32% of FTAI Aviation worth $36,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 420.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FTAI opened at $113.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 540.90 and a beta of 1.62. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 52 week low of $75.06 and a 52 week high of $181.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.66.

FTAI Aviation ( NASDAQ:FTAI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.08). FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 438.32%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is 571.43%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FTAI shares. Citizens Jmp raised FTAI Aviation to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on FTAI Aviation from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FTAI Aviation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.83.

In other FTAI Aviation news, COO David Moreno bought 6,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.85 per share, with a total value of $624,113.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer directly owned 231,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,969,441.55. This represents a 2.92% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.54 per share, with a total value of $283,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 341,852 shares in the company, valued at $32,318,688.08. This trade represents a 0.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 10,667 shares of company stock worth $1,008,715. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

