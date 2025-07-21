Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Shares Sold by Chancellor Financial Group WB LP

Chancellor Financial Group WB LP reduced its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIN. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FBIN shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Truist Financial set a $65.00 target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.27.

Fortune Brands Innovations Price Performance

Fortune Brands Innovations stock opened at $53.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.90. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.21 and a 12-month high of $90.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.33%.

Fortune Brands Innovations Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

