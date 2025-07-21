FLUENT, INC. (NASDAQ:FLNT) Shares Sold by 4WEALTH Advisors Inc.

4WEALTH Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of FLUENT, INC. (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) by 92.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,704 shares during the quarter. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of FLUENT worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FLUENT by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 216,877 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FLUENT by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 19,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CacheTech Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FLUENT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

In other FLUENT news, CEO Donald Huntley Patrick sold 28,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $50,991.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 300,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,612.71. This trade represents a 8.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLNT stock opened at $2.24 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.58. FLUENT, INC. has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.83.

FLUENT (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $55.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.29 million. FLUENT had a negative return on equity of 95.81% and a negative net margin of 12.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. Research analysts expect that FLUENT, INC. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FLNT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on FLUENT from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen started coverage on FLUENT in a research report on Sunday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

