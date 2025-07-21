First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Holdings Boosted by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $3,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $148,000.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTSL opened at $46.16 on Monday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $44.30 and a 52-week high of $46.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.90.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Senior Loan ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $3.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

