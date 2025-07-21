First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Acquired by Lunt Capital Management Inc.

Lunt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. South Plains Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 82.2% in the first quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FV opened at $60.34 on Monday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $47.04 and a 12-month high of $63.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a $0.096 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

