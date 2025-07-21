Financial Survey: Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) versus Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) and Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sypris Solutions and Blink Charging”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sypris Solutions $140.18 million 0.33 -$1.68 million ($0.01) -201.00 Blink Charging $126.20 million 0.85 -$198.13 million ($1.99) -0.53

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Sypris Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Blink Charging. Sypris Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Blink Charging, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

44.7% of Sypris Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.6% of Blink Charging shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.2% of Sypris Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Blink Charging shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sypris Solutions and Blink Charging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sypris Solutions -0.27% -1.89% -0.30% Blink Charging -184.37% -39.14% -24.69%

Volatility & Risk

Sypris Solutions has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blink Charging has a beta of 3.22, suggesting that its share price is 222% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sypris Solutions and Blink Charging, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sypris Solutions 0 0 0 0 0.00 Blink Charging 0 4 3 0 2.43

Blink Charging has a consensus price target of $2.47, indicating a potential upside of 135.37%. Given Blink Charging’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Blink Charging is more favorable than Sypris Solutions.

Summary

Sypris Solutions beats Blink Charging on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications. The Sypris Electronics segment includes circuit card and full box build manufacturing, high reliability manufacturing, systems assembly and integration, design for manufacturability and design to specification work. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Louisville, KY.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types. It also provides Blink Network, a cloud-based system that operates, maintains, and manages various Blink charging stations and associated charging data, back-end operations, and payment processing, as well as offers fleets, property owners, managers, parking companies, and state and municipal entities with cloud-based services that enable the remote monitoring and management of EV charging stations; and EV drivers with station information, including station location, availability, and applicable fees. In addition, the company offers EV charging hardware, software services, and service plans. It has strategic partnerships across transit/destination locations, including airports, auto dealers, healthcare/medicals, hotels, mixed-use and municipal locations, multifamily residential and condos, parks and recreation areas, parking lots, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, schools and universities, stadiums, supermarkets, transportation hubs, and workplace locations. Blink Charging Co. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Bowie, Maryland.

