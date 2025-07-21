Financial Survey: Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) versus Nokia (NYSE:NOK)

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) and Nokia (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.9% of Juniper Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.3% of Nokia shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Juniper Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Juniper Networks and Nokia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Juniper Networks 0 5 1 0 2.17 Nokia 1 0 4 0 2.60

Risk & Volatility

Juniper Networks currently has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.13%. Nokia has a consensus target price of $5.85, indicating a potential upside of 23.16%. Given Nokia’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nokia is more favorable than Juniper Networks.

Juniper Networks has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nokia has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Juniper Networks and Nokia”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Juniper Networks $5.20 billion 2.57 $287.90 million $1.05 38.05 Nokia $20.80 billion 1.23 $1.38 billion $0.15 31.67

Nokia has higher revenue and earnings than Juniper Networks. Nokia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Juniper Networks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Juniper Networks and Nokia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Juniper Networks 6.78% 8.71% 4.18% Nokia 4.09% 8.73% 4.67%

Dividends

Juniper Networks pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Nokia pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Juniper Networks pays out 83.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Nokia pays out 80.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Nokia is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Nokia beats Juniper Networks on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Juniper Networks

(Get Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc. designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers. It also provides switching products, including EX series Ethernet switches to address the access, aggregation, and core layer switching requirements of micro branch, branch office, and campus environments; QFX series of core, spine, and top-of-rack data center switches; and juniper access points, which provide Wi-Fi access and performance. In addition, the company offers security products comprising SRX series services gateways for the data center; Branch SRX family provides an integrated and next-generation firewall; virtual firewall that delivers various features of physical firewalls; and advanced malware protection, a cloud-based service and Juniper ATP. Further, it offers Junos OS, a network operating system; Contrail networking, which provides an open-source and standards-based platform for SDN; Mist AI-driven Wired, Wireless, and WAN assurance solutions to set and measure key metrics; Mist AI-driven Marvis Virtual Network Assistant, which identifies the root cause of issues; Juniper Paragon Automation, a modular portfolio of cloud-native software applications; and Juniper Apstra to automate the network lifecycle in a single system. Additionally, the company provides software-as-a-service, technical support, maintenance, and professional services, as well as education and training programs. It sells its products through direct sales, distributors, value-added resellers, and original equipment manufacturers to end-users in the cloud, service provider, and enterprise markets. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About Nokia

(Get Free Report)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission. It serves its products and services to communications service providers, webscales and hyperscalers, digital industries, and government. The company also offers mobile technology products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, network management solutions, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services. In addition, it offers cloud and network services, including core network solutions, such as voice and packet core; business applications, such as security, automation, and monetization; cloud and cognitive services; and enterprise solutions, including private wireless and industrial automation. Further, the company licenses intellectual property, including patents, technologies, and the Nokia brand. Nokia Oyj was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.