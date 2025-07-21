Financial Review: 374Water (SCWO) and Its Peers

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 374Water and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio 374Water $440,000.00 -$12.43 million -2.09 374Water Competitors $3.24 billion $254.26 million 29.10

374Water’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than 374Water. 374Water is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.2% of 374Water shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.0% of shares of all “Waste Removal Svcs” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.3% of 374Water shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of shares of all “Waste Removal Svcs” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 374Water -2,093.18% -119.57% -98.25% 374Water Competitors -97.39% -458.26% -3.72%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares 374Water and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

374Water has a beta of -0.22, meaning that its share price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 374Water’s competitors have a beta of 0.63, meaning that their average share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

374Water competitors beat 374Water on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

About 374Water

374Water Inc. provides a technology that transforms wet wastes into recoverable resources in the United States. The company transforms wet wastes, including sewage sludge, biosolids, food waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and forever chemicals. It offers AirSCWO systems, a waste stream treatment system based on supercritical water oxidation that are used to treat various hazardous and non-hazardous waste streams. It serves Industrial, agricultural, defense, oil and gas, waste management, sanitation project, environmental remediation and compliance, and municipal markets. 374Water Inc. is based in Durham, North Carolina.

