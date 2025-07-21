F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of F&G Annuities & Life from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th.

F&G Annuities & Life Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE FG opened at $31.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.90. F&G Annuities & Life has a one year low of $30.01 and a one year high of $50.75.

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.47). F&G Annuities & Life had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Equities analysts forecast that F&G Annuities & Life will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F&G Annuities & Life Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. F&G Annuities & Life’s payout ratio is currently 23.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at F&G Annuities & Life

In other F&G Annuities & Life news, CEO Christopher O. Blunt acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.11 per share, for a total transaction of $160,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 894,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,737,294.04. The trade was a 0.56% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 45,000 shares of company stock worth $1,399,900 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of F&G Annuities & Life

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $604,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in F&G Annuities & Life by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after buying an additional 4,963 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in F&G Annuities & Life by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 233,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,693,000 after buying an additional 56,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in F&G Annuities & Life during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

F&G Annuities & Life Company Profile

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc engages in the provision of fixed annuity and life insurance products. It specializes in life insurance, annuities, retirement planning and wealth transfer. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Des Moines, IA.

