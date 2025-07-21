FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,093 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Allianz SE acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $18,342,000. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,000. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $860,226.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,592.77. This represents a 18.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Brad Martin sold 2,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total transaction of $513,235.25. Following the sale, the director owned 8,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,160,036.25. This trade represents a 19.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,343 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,816 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $226.64 on Monday. FedEx Corporation has a 12 month low of $194.30 and a 12 month high of $308.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.35.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 24th. The shipping service provider reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.41 EPS. Analysts expect that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 34.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $249.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $315.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.25.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

