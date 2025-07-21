FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on FB Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Hovde Group raised FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of FB Financial from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.25.

Shares of FBK stock opened at $48.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.73. FB Financial has a 1-year low of $38.83 and a 1-year high of $58.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.91.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $76.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.32 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 11.46%. Analysts expect that FB Financial will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 39.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FB Financial by 810.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in FB Financial by 36.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in FB Financial by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

