Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Wealth Alliance LLC

Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,936,737,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14,242.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,457,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,124,787,000 after purchasing an additional 9,391,614 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,662,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,836,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,046 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,017,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,950,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,653,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 3.4%

NYSE:XOM opened at $107.87 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.98.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.42.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.