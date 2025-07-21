Exelixis (EXEL) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 28th. Analysts expect Exelixis to post earnings of $0.63 per share and revenue of $574.36 million for the quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $44.47 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.17 and a 200-day moving average of $38.47. Exelixis has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $49.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.28.
In other Exelixis news, Director Sue Gail Eckhardt sold 18,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $805,136.12. Following the sale, the director directly owned 21,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,781.20. This represents a 46.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tomas J. Heyman sold 4,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $201,253.76. Following the sale, the director directly owned 32,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,096.30. This trade represents a 12.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 458,113 shares of company stock valued at $21,024,817 over the last 90 days. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several research firms recently weighed in on EXEL. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.28.
Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.
