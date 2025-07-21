Exelixis (EXEL) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 28th. Analysts expect Exelixis to post earnings of $0.63 per share and revenue of $574.36 million for the quarter.

Exelixis Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $44.47 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.17 and a 200-day moving average of $38.47. Exelixis has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $49.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exelixis news, Director Sue Gail Eckhardt sold 18,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $805,136.12. Following the sale, the director directly owned 21,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,781.20. This represents a 46.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tomas J. Heyman sold 4,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $201,253.76. Following the sale, the director directly owned 32,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,096.30. This trade represents a 12.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 458,113 shares of company stock valued at $21,024,817 over the last 90 days. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Exelixis

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Exelixis by 134.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 83.4% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 38,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 17,483 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 4.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,466,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,153,000 after purchasing an additional 68,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 81.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 43,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 19,407 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXEL. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.28.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

