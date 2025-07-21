Everybody Loves Languages (OTCMKTS:LMDCF) & Stride (NYSE:LRN) Head-To-Head Survey

Everybody Loves Languages (OTCMKTS:LMDCF – Get Free Report) and Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Everybody Loves Languages and Stride’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everybody Loves Languages 21.03% 17.94% 14.81% Stride 13.10% 23.36% 14.66%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.2% of Stride shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Stride shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everybody Loves Languages $1.78 million N/A $310,000.00 $0.01 1.60 Stride $2.04 billion 2.84 $204.18 million $6.41 20.78

This table compares Everybody Loves Languages and Stride”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Stride has higher revenue and earnings than Everybody Loves Languages. Everybody Loves Languages is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stride, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Everybody Loves Languages and Stride, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everybody Loves Languages 0 0 0 0 0.00 Stride 0 2 5 0 2.71

Stride has a consensus price target of $126.83, suggesting a potential downside of 4.80%. Given Stride’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Stride is more favorable than Everybody Loves Languages.

Volatility & Risk

Everybody Loves Languages has a beta of -16.95, indicating that its share price is 1,795% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stride has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Stride beats Everybody Loves Languages on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Everybody Loves Languages

Everybody Loves Languages Corp., an edtech language-learning and content development company, develops, markets, and supports a suite of English and other language learning solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Content-Based English Language Learning (License of Intellectual Property), and Online and Offline Language Learning. The Content-Based English Language Learning segment publishes print-based English language learning textbook programs. It co-publishes approximately 870 million units from library of program titles. The Online English Language Learning segment provides web-based educational technology language learning, training, and assessment solutions. It develops and markets libraries of online language learning resources and offers approximately 3,000 hours of interactive learning through various product offerings that include Winnie's World, English Academy, Campus, English for Success, AcadeMe English, AcadeMe Junior, and Master and Business English. The company markets its products in Latin America, Asia, Europe, and the United States through a network of distributors. The company was formerly known as Lingo Media Corporation and changed its name to Everybody Loves Languages Corp. in October 2022. Everybody Loves Languages Corp. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Stride

Stride, Inc., a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students. The company offers integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional expertise to support a virtual or blended public school; software and services to schools and school districts; individual online courses and supplemental educational products; and products and services for the general education market focused on subjects, including math, English, science, and history for kindergarten through twelfth grade students. It also provides career learning products and services that are focused on developing skills to enter in industries, including information technology, health care, and business; and operates tuition-based private schools. In addition, the company offers focused post-secondary career learning programs, which include skills training for software engineering, healthcare, and medical fields to adult learners under Galvanize, Tech Elevator, and MedCerts brand names, as well as provides staffing and talent development services to employers. It serves public and private schools, school districts, charter boards, consumers, employers, and government agencies. The company was formerly known as K12 Inc. and changed its name to Stride, Inc. in December 2020. Stride, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

