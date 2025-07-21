Evan Hafer Acquires 80,000 Shares of BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) Stock

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) Director Evan Hafer bought 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE BRCC opened at $1.65 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average of $2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. BRC Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $5.81. The firm has a market cap of $351.81 million, a P/E ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 0.90.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). BRC had a negative return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $89.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.08 million. As a group, research analysts expect that BRC Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of BRC by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,637 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in BRC during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRC in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BRC in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of BRC in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BRCC. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of BRC in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital set a $2.00 target price on BRC and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

