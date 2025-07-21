Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Position Boosted by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 4,920.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Entegris by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,705,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Entegris by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 98,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,720,000 after acquiring an additional 25,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Entegris by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,202,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,505,925,000 after acquiring an additional 169,180 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $90.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $133.79. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.79.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Entegris had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $773.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.61%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENTG. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.89.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

